 

Tri Counties Bank Announces Contributions to Programs Supporting Minority-Owned Businesses

Tri Counties Bank announced today it will provide $100,000 in total contributions to four community organizations that support minority-owned businesses throughout the Bank’s footprint in Northern and Central California. Further, the bank is appealing to its customers and communities to raise still more funds for these programs.

The Bank will contribute $25,000 each to four organizations that offer programs that assist minority-owned businesses, including microlending programs to create or grow businesses, technical assistance, and training opportunities. Tri Counties Bank will also be encouraging its customers to support these organizations:

  • 3CORE – an Economic Development District based in Chico serving Butte, Glenn and Tehama Counties
  • Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce
  • Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation
  • National Asian American Coalition – based in Daly City especially serving the San Francisco Bay Area

This initiative continues the Bank’s long history of investing in the financial success and well-being of the communities it serves. In addition to this program, Tri Counties Bank invests in and lends to organizations that provide affordable housing and other activities to promote economic development. The Bank’s employees also provide thousands of hours of volunteer services annually throughout the Bank’s footprint, including financial education classes, food drives, and serving on the boards of local civic organizations and community groups.

“We’re proud to have a team of bankers with a passion for giving back,” said Rick Smith, President and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. “This minority-owned business initiative supports an important part of the businesses in our communities.”

To learn more about these organizations and donate to this initiative, visit www.TriCountiesBank.com/MinorityBusinessInitiative.

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of over $7 billion and a more than forty five-year record of financial success and stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions serving communities throughout Northern and Central California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services and easy access to it with all a surcharge-free nationwide network of more than 32,000 ATMs, advanced online and mobile banking and live banker support by phone 24 hours/7 days per week. For more information about Tri Counties Bank, call 1-800-922-8742 or visit www.TriCountiesBank.com. Member FDIC

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.09.20
TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend