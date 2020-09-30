CubeSmart Announces Pricing of 2.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2031

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that its operating partnership, CubeSmart, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), priced an offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.000% senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) in an underwritten public offering. The Notes were priced at 99.074% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 2.100%. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by CubeSmart. The offering is expected to close on October 6, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 4.800% Senior Notes due 2022, to repay all of the outstanding indebtedness incurred under its unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in June 2024 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions and other investment opportunities and the repayment or repurchase of existing indebtedness. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing such 4.800% Senior Notes due 2022.

Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for this offering. BofA Securities, Regions Securities LLC, US Bancorp, BMO Capital Markets, Stifel, and Truist Securities acted as co-managers for this offering.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. You may obtain copies of these documents without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request copies of these materials by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, by calling toll-free 1-800-645-3751 or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by calling 1-800-603-5847, or by contacting Jefferies LLC, Investment Grade Debt Capital Markets, by emailing DCMProspectuses@jefferies.com or by calling 1-877-877-0696.