INSERTING and REPLACING Brightstar Corp. and MasTec Partner to Bring Unique Mobile Device Repair Services to More Than 85% of the U.S. Population

BRIGHTSTAR CORP. AND MASTEC PARTNER TO BRING UNIQUE MOBILE DEVICE REPAIR SERVICES TO MORE THAN 85% OF THE U.S. POPULATION

‘We Come to You’ Service Combines Established Expertise, Resources and Technical Talent to Enhance Customer Choice and Convenience

Brightstar Corp. (Brightstar), the global leader of end-to-end device lifecycle management solutions and MasTec North America Inc. (MasTec) (NYSE:MTZ), the leader in infrastructure and maintenance management in North America, today announced a strategic partnership to provide mobile smartphone and tablet repair services across the United States. The alliance will combine Brightstar’s trusted mobile repair expertise with MasTec’s fleet of 3,000+ vans and personnel to cover more than 85% of the U.S. population and introduce a new level of customer experience and convenience to consumers and business users.

Brightstar will leverage MasTec’s fleet of vehicles, as well as its SmartConnect service professionals and technicians, to roll out its mobile device repair service nationwide and offer safe, smart and flexible repair options to customers. Brightstar operates the leading mobile smartphone and tablet repair business in the UK under its WeFix brand, covering 94% of the UK population with a fleet of more than 60 mobile workshops. The new U.S. offering strengthens Brightstar’s device protection business and will enhance customer relationships by offering more choice, better response times and unmatched convenience. Prioritizing customer safety, the service will also ensure there is no contact between customers and technicians and that all devices are thoroughly sanitized before they are returned to the customer.

“Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers and business users need access to fast, reliable and contact-free flexible repair services to help them stay connected while staying safe,” said Rod Millar, CEO, Brightstar. “Our partnership with a market-leader such as MasTec will allow us to tap into its respected U.S. service professionals as we continue to redefine mobile device customer service. Our experience in the UK has allowed us to bring a new level of service and value to our customers, and we’re excited to introduce this model across the U.S. as we continue to make significant investments in our U.S. operations and deepen our customer relationships.”

“MasTec is proud of its reputation for delivering robust repair options with the highest-quality customer service, and this partnership represents a unique opportunity to expand as we combine forces with such a leader in device protection and repair like Brightstar,” said Zach McGuire, Group President of MasTec Advanced Technologies. “The time is now to expand on this type of direct-to-consumer model, and combining Brightstar’s industry expertise with MasTec’s people, process and infrastructure will drive a step-change in customer service and choice.”

About Brightstar Corp.

Brightstar Corp. simplifies the wireless world, making mobile technology accessible to everyone. We are a global leader of end-to-end device lifecycle management solutions. We work with carrier, retail and enterprise customers in approximately 50 countries, touching every stage of a device’s lifecycle, from when it’s manufactured to the moment it’s time to trade it in and re-market it. To learn more about Brightstar Corp., please visit www.brightstar.com.

About MasTec, Inc.

MasTec North America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfilment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com.

