 

Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release third quarter 2020 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Management will also host a live conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to review third quarter 2020 financial results and operational highlights.

To access the live conference call, domestic participants should dial (855) 875-8781 and international participants should dial (720) 634-2925. The conference ID and passcode is 7364026. The live conference call will also be available through the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab. The replay for the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab through November 30, 2020.

About Matador Resources Company

Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream operations, primarily through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo, in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and salt water gathering services and salt water disposal services to third parties.

For more information, visit Matador Resources Company at www.matadorresources.com.

