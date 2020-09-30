Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release third quarter 2020 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Management will also host a live conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to review third quarter 2020 financial results and operational highlights.

To access the live conference call, domestic participants should dial (855) 875-8781 and international participants should dial (720) 634-2925. The conference ID and passcode is 7364026. The live conference call will also be available through the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab. The replay for the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab through November 30, 2020.