 

FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 03:17  |  107   |   |   

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) (“FuelCell Energy” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 43,500,000 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”), at a public offering price of $2.10 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $91,350,000. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 2, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. FuelCell Energy has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6,525,000 additional shares of its common stock.

FuelCell Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for project development, project financing, working capital support, and general corporate purposes. FuelCell Energy may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to pay the principal redemption price of and accrued dividends on preferred stock issued by one of the Company’s subsidiaries and to repay other outstanding debt.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., and Canaccord Genuity LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has been declared effective. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Before investing, prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement, accompanying prospectus and documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about FuelCell Energy and the Offering. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the Offering can be obtained for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone; Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: +1 888 603 5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com. 

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...