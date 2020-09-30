FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock
DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) (“FuelCell Energy” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of
43,500,000 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”), at a public offering price of $2.10 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $91,350,000. The Offering is expected to close on or about
October 2, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. FuelCell Energy has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6,525,000 additional shares of its common stock.
FuelCell Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for project development, project financing, working capital support, and general corporate purposes. FuelCell Energy may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to pay the principal redemption price of and accrued dividends on preferred stock issued by one of the Company’s subsidiaries and to repay other outstanding debt.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., and Canaccord Genuity LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.
A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has been declared effective. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Before investing, prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement, accompanying prospectus and documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about FuelCell Energy and the Offering. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the Offering can be obtained for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone; Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: +1 888 603 5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com.
