NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil)

Development partners establish supply chain agreements and order sufficient drug substance to treat 1 million patients

Geneva, Switzerland, and Radnor, PA, September 30, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company") and NeuroRx, Inc. have established supply chain agreements and ordered sufficient drug substance (RLF-100TM) to prepare to treat 1 million patients with COVID-19, should the pandemic continue.

RLF-100(TM) is still in FDA-approved phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of critical COVID-19 in the US. A readout by the study's Data Monitoring Committee is expected within the next month. European trials with RLF-100TM are in preparation and are scheduled to start in Q1 2021.

The development partners, NeuroRx and Relief, are leading US and EU commercialization plans, respectively. They have now contracted with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to manufacture commercial supplies of RLF-100(TM), in order to ensure that adequate drug inventory will be immediately available, should the clinical trials demonstrate safety and efficacy.

NeuroRx and Relief have similarly contracted with Bachem Americas (www.bachem.ch) to manufacture sufficient RLF-100TM drug substance to treat 1 million patients. Bachem was the first peptide manufacturer to synthesize RLF-100TM and has played a leading role in the development of the drug substance over the past 20 years.

NeuroRx and Relief have additionally contracted with a leading nationwide pharmaceutical logistics partner in order to ensure overnight supply to US hospitals, should RLF-100(TM) continue to succeed in clinical trials.

"In normal circumstances, it would be prudent to wait until all the data are in before initiating commercial scale-up. However, in an environment where more than 40,000 Americans are contracting COVID-19 daily and 800 are dying each day, there is not a moment to lose in ensuring that sufficient quantities of RLF-100(TM) will be available, should the clinical trials succeed in proving safety and efficacy," said Dr. Jonathan Javitt, CEO and Chairman of NeuroRx, Inc.