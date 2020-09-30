2020 first half results · H1 2020 Turnover: €17.28m (+16.2% YoY) · Net Income: 4k€ , improvement of € 1.89m · June Order Backlog: € 21.4m · Order intake impacted by Covid crisis: € 16.2m · Maintaining the full-year breakeven target for 2020 · Slight growth anticipated in all business unit for 2021

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors met to approve the interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Statutory Auditors conducted a limited review of these financial statements and issued their report in accordance with legal requirements.

Egide Group’s consolidated EBITDA (corrected from IFRS16) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 came at €0.93m, an improvement of €1.1m YoY, despite the impact of Covid-19 crisis.

First-half Results consolidated P&L

(In €m) H1 2019 As a percentage of revenues H1 2020 As a percentage of revenues Sales 14.87 17.27 EBITDA from operation* (0.18) (1%) 0.93 7% EBIT (1.38) (9%) 0.52 3% Net result (1.71) (12%) 4k€ 0%

*Ebitda corrected from IFRS16