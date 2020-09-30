KROMI publishes 2019/2020 annual report

- KROMI achieves significantly improved, slightly positive EBIT despite Corona pandemic

- After 4 percent revenue growth in H1, significant Corona-related revenue decline in Q4

- Total revenues in 2019/2020 down by around 7 percent compared to previous year

- EBIT increased by around EUR 1.3 million year-on-year to EUR 0.1 million



Hamburg, September 30, 2020 - KROMI Logistik AG today publishes its financial report for the fiscal year 2019/2020 (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020), which was characterized by highly volatile developments. Despite the economic downturn, KROMI was on a growth path in the first six months. However, as part of the corona pandemic, many customers massively reduced their production levels from March 2020 onwards, with a corresponding impact on KROMI's business. Despite consequently lower revenues for the full fiscal year of EUR 69.4 million (previous year: EUR 74.8 million), KROMI recorded significantly improved, slightly positive EBIT of EUR 0.1 million.



Bernd Paulini, Chief Executive Officer comments: "Our further developed business model with the transparent description of our services and the associated customer benefits met with a very positive response in the market. We intended to continue the positive trend of the first half of 2019/2020 in the second half of the financial year. Even though the Corona pandemic came at an inopportune time, the fundamental demand for holistic tool management solutions in our core markets remains." Chief Financial Officer Christian Auth adds: "Thanks to the cost-cutting measures already implemented at the beginning of the financial year, we were able to achieve a positive operating result of EUR 0.1 million in these challenging times, despite the decline in revenues. We have also made very good progress in optimizing working capital and generated a cash flow from operating activities of EUR 7.2 million."