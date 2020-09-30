NeXR Technologies SE sales activities restricted by COVID-19 in first half of 2020 - B2B virtual reality application NeXR Seminar is the future of learning

Berlin, 30 September 2020

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: 99SC) today published its financial report for the first half-year 2020. Massive restrictions in public life and wide contact restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic had a visible impact on the sales activities of the expert for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications. Although the coronavirus pandemic slowed down business development, the Company purposefully used the necessary adjustments to the new working conditions for the protection of its employees to continue working on the implementation of its corporate strategy.

Impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, revenues decreased to EUR 0.2 million in the first half of 2020 after EUR 0.5 million in the previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to EUR -4.5 million compared to EUR -4.7 million in the previous year as a result of the measures taken to increase efficiency. As part of the mentioned measures, the Company flexibly aligned its workforce to the requirements of the market from 66 employees in the same period of the previous year to 55 employees in the first half of 2020. Below the line, the net loss for the period under review increased to EUR 7.0 million from EUR 6.5 million in the first half of 2019.

Measures to contain the coronavirus rapidly changed the way people communicate, work and learn. The result was a dynamic digitalization boost that often caught companies unprepared. NeXR adapted its product strategy flexibly to the new market requirements. In just five months, "NeXR Seminar" was developed - a powerful VR environment that already anticipated the future of learning, meetings, seminars or conferences and made it applicable for companies. NeXR Seminar expands the product and represents the next evolutionary step in the Company's development by combining for the first time within the value chain the business units of 3D scanner systems, motion capture and VR experiences in a future-oriented product.