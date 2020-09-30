Bitcoin Group SE publishes Half-Year Report 2020 - dynamic growth despite challenging environment

- Sales increased sharply by more than 153 percent to TEUR 6,228

- EBITDA more than tripled to TEUR 4,177 (previous year: TEUR 1,231)

- Management confirms all forecasts

Herford, September 30, 2020 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) today presented figures for the first half-year 2020. The Group recorded significant growth, despite a challenging environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sales amounted to TEUR 6,228 compared to TEUR 2,455 in the first half of 2019. At the same time, Bitcoin Group SE recorded a significant increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 239 percent from TEUR 1,231 in the first half of the previous year to TEUR 4,177 thousand in the first half of 2020. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved from TEUR 4,228 in the first half of 2019 to TEUR 5,042 at the end of June 2020. Consequently, earnings per share increased significantly to EUR 0.70 in the first six months of 2020 compared to EUR 0.57 in the first half of the previous year. This corresponds to a growth of 22.8 percent

Over the entire reporting period Bitcoin.de, the cryptocurrency trading platform operated by the wholly owned subsidiary Bitcoin Deutschland AG, recorded strong customer interest. The number of users grew from 840,000 at the end of 2019 to 884,000 in the first half of 2020, with an average of 7,333 new customers per month deciding to use the extensive services of Bitcoin.de. After a transitional weak phase in the share price at the peak of the lockdown due to coronavirus, however, Bitcoin recovered significantly in the course of the period under review. At EUR 8,142.56 at the end of the first half of 2020, the Bitcoin share price was significantly higher than the 2019 year-end price of EUR 6,516.03 and roughly at the pre-crisis level. Both the positive developments of major cryptocurrencies and the success in acquiring new customers ensured increased trading volumes on Bitcoin.de and an overall successful first half of 2020 of Bitcoin Group SE.