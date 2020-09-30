 

DGAP-News Bitcoin Group SE publishes Half-Year Report 2020 - dynamic growth despite challenging environment

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2020, 07:30  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Bitcoin Group SE publishes Half-Year Report 2020 - dynamic growth despite challenging environment

30.09.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bitcoin Group SE publishes Half-Year Report 2020 - dynamic growth despite challenging environment

- Sales increased sharply by more than 153 percent to TEUR 6,228

- EBITDA more than tripled to TEUR 4,177 (previous year: TEUR 1,231)

- Management confirms all forecasts

Herford, September 30, 2020 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) today presented figures for the first half-year 2020. The Group recorded significant growth, despite a challenging environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sales amounted to TEUR 6,228 compared to TEUR 2,455 in the first half of 2019. At the same time, Bitcoin Group SE recorded a significant increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 239 percent from TEUR 1,231 in the first half of the previous year to TEUR 4,177 thousand in the first half of 2020. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved from TEUR 4,228 in the first half of 2019 to TEUR 5,042 at the end of June 2020. Consequently, earnings per share increased significantly to EUR 0.70 in the first six months of 2020 compared to EUR 0.57 in the first half of the previous year. This corresponds to a growth of 22.8 percent

Over the entire reporting period Bitcoin.de, the cryptocurrency trading platform operated by the wholly owned subsidiary Bitcoin Deutschland AG, recorded strong customer interest. The number of users grew from 840,000 at the end of 2019 to 884,000 in the first half of 2020, with an average of 7,333 new customers per month deciding to use the extensive services of Bitcoin.de. After a transitional weak phase in the share price at the peak of the lockdown due to coronavirus, however, Bitcoin recovered significantly in the course of the period under review. At EUR 8,142.56 at the end of the first half of 2020, the Bitcoin share price was significantly higher than the 2019 year-end price of EUR 6,516.03 and roughly at the pre-crisis level. Both the positive developments of major cryptocurrencies and the success in acquiring new customers ensured increased trading volumes on Bitcoin.de and an overall successful first half of 2020 of Bitcoin Group SE.

Seite 1 von 4
Bitcoin Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
Manz AG: Letter of Intent für Folgeauftrag einer Produktionslinie zur automatisierten Montage von ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft: Verlustanzeige nach § 92 Abs. 1 AktG
Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Behrens-Gruppe startet neuen B2B-Webshop als Showroom ihrer Handelsmarke KMR
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG implements share split
DGAP-Adhoc: Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA reverses provision for lawsuit in the amount of EUR 365 million
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Im ersten Halbjahr 2020 hoch profitables Kerngeschäft und erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-News: La Française Group: Immobilieninvestmentfonds von La Française erwerben drittes Gebäude in ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2020 - dynamische Zuwächse trotz herausforderndem Umfeld (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2020 - dynamische Zuwächse trotz herausforderndem Umfeld

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.08.20
3.309
Bitcoin Group SE
07.01.20
17
Elias Pape im Exklusiv-Interview: mit dem Platincoin zum größten Erfolg im Blockchain-Business
20.12.19
3
5 Aktien, die 2020 interessant werden (nein, die Wirecard-Aktie ist nicht dabei)