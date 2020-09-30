 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California

Halo Labs Inc. (“ Halo ” or the “ Company ”) (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned distribution subsidiary, Mendo Distribution and Transportation LLC, has commenced sales in California of its new 10-piece, cannabis-infused gummies line, under the Hush brand. The product line offers gummies that are vegan, gluten-free and strain-specific. Developed in collaboration with Emerald Cup award-winning confectioner, Jeff Stewart, the gummies are available in six flavors: Marionberry, Watermelon, Strawberry, Peach, Pineapple and Raspberry. Each gummy contains 10 milligrams of full-spectrum, strain-specific THC, a total of 100 mg per package.

All-vegan 10mg THC gummies combine natural flavors and colors. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to BDS Analytics, in July 2020 the ingestibles category generated $50.8 million in monthly sales in California, growing 21% when compared to July 2019. Edibles comprised 86% of the ingestibles category revenue in July 2020, growing 32 percent when compared to July 2019. The ten-piece gummy category generated $14.3 million in monthly revenues in California in July 2020, growing at 22.6% when compared to July 2019. The average net wholesale sales price of a ten-piece gummy package in California from a distributor to a dispensary in July 2020 was $6.78.

Halo has released the 10-piece, cannabis-infused Hush gummies at a $6.50 wholesale list sale price to dispensaries. The Company expects to realize margin of at least 50% based on the $6.50 wholesale price.

Halo is currently producing approximately 51,500 10-piece gummy units per month at the facility operated by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Outer Galactic Chocolates LLC. Within the next 45 days, the Company expects to double production to 103,200 units per month. Halo is targeting having this product line available for sale in up to 200 California dispensaries over the next 60 days.

Kiran Sidhu, Co-Founder and CEO of Halo comments:

This is one of the most exciting new product launches at Halo since we first started the Company. We have a new bold look thanks to G-Eazy and the team at Feel Better and great-tasting products thanks to Jeff Stewart. Halo is manufacturing and distributing full-spectrum, high-quality gummies that produce the desired effects to satisfy the wants and needs of the choosy California consumer.