BGHL GBP NAV & Share buy back

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 29 Sep 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 23.6308 £ 20.9246 Estimated MTD return 1.26 % 1.19 % Estimated YTD return 3.19 % 1.40 % Estimated ITD return 136.31 % 109.25 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 17.00 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -28.06 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -28.31 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 40,000 N/A Average Price € 17.05 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A