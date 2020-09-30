 

DGAP-News MBH Corporation PLC builds on 2019 growth momentum with revenues climbing 31% in first half of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2020, 07:37   

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Half Year Results
MBH Corporation PLC builds on 2019 growth momentum with revenues climbing 31% in first half of 2020

30.09.2020 / 07:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBH Corporation PLC builds on 2019 growth momentum with revenues climbing 31% in first half of 2020
 

  • Revenues up by 31% to GBP27.4 million in 1H 2020, despite impact of Covid-19 pandemic
  • EBITDA increase by 13% to GBP1.5 million year-on-year
  • MBH continues growth course with 3 acquisitions in 1H 2020 and 8 as of 2nd September 2020
  • MBH raises M&A growth target and expects at least 10 acquisitions in full-year 2020


London, 30 September 2020 - The Directors of MBH Corporation PLC ("MBH"), a diversified investment holding company, are pleased to release the results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, highlighting the success of the Company's growth and diversification strategy.

In a year where MBH paid its maiden dividend, as many AIM listed stocks cut or cancelled theirs, the Company achieved revenue growth of 31% to GBP27.4 million (1H 2019: GBP21.0 million) and a stable net profit of GBP0.7 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 13% to GBP1.5 million (1H 2019: GBP1.3 million). The financial figures include the results of three companies acquired in 1H 2020 (Samuel Hobson House, Robinsons Caravans and Logistica Training).

Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation PLC: "After a strong first quarter in 2020 for our portfolio companies, the rest of the year 2020 was clearly marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and was accordingly dominated by new challenges. However, it was interesting to see how our companies and the seasoned entrepreneurs learned from each other during the pandemic and adapted quickly to the challenging environment. We are therefore all the more proud of the fact that we have continued to grow as a group in the first half of 2020."

