 

Notice on Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB

As initiated and decided by the Board of LITGRID AB, legal entity code 302564383, office address at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, LT-05131 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the “Company”), the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be convened on 21 October 2020, 10.00 a.m., at the Company's head office (address: Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius). It is recommended for the shareholders to participate in the meeting by completing the general ballot paper and submitting it to the Company in advance.

Agenda of the Meeting:

Regarding the approval of AB LITGRID 2020 September 29 Board Decision No. 2 (Protocol No. 17).

Shareholder registration will commence at 9.15 a.m., 21 October 2020.
Shareholder registration will be closed at 9.45 a.m., 21 October 2020.

The Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: 14 October 2020. To be entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must be registered shareholders of the Company at the end of the Record Date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

To be entitled to participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must provide their identification documents. Persons who are not shareholders of the Company, shall in addition to the aforesaid documents present documents certifying their right to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

A possibility of participating and voting in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means of communication shall not be provided.
 
On 29 September 2020, the Board of the Company approved the draft agenda and draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Draft of the decision:

1. To approve the conclusion of the emergency repair service agreement for the NordBalt connection DC cable with NKT HV Cables AB on the following essential terms of the contract:
1.1. Contracting party NKT HV Cables AB, legal entity code 559079 0290, registered office address: Rombvägen 4, 37165 Lyckeby, Sweden.
1.2. Object of the contract is NordBalt connection DC cable emergency repair services.
1.3. The contract price is EUR 17,000,000 excluding VAT.
1.4. Pricing:
1.4.1. The annual fee is EUR 300,000 excluding VAT;
1.4.2. A one-time fee of EUR 250,000, excluding VAT, for the preparation of a pre-repair plan, an annual review in accordance with Annex no. 9 and preparation of engineering documentation in accordance with Annex no. 7;

