Deposit Solutions, a FinLab Portfolio Company, Launches in the U.S.

The new consumer savings portal SaveBetter.com connects American banks digitally with savers, bringing an important innovation to the $16 trillion U.S. deposit market and creates a Win-win situation for banks and savers: banks receive nationwide distribution for their deposit products, savers get more choice and convenience in building savings portfolios. Deposit Solutions is the first company to operate a deposit platform both on the European and American continents.

Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg/New York, September 30th, 2020 - Deposit Solutions, a portfolio company of Frankfurt-based FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR), announced the U.S. launch of its deposit platform yesterday, introducing its new savings portal SaveBetter.com. The SaveBetter portal offers U.S. banks national reach for distribution of their retail deposit products, thus providing Americans with better access, more choice and higher convenience when shopping for FDIC-insured savings products. The platform is the first and only of its kind in the U.S., bringing an important innovation to the $16 trillion local deposit market.

Retail deposits are a key funding source for U.S. banks as they exhibit many positive behavioral characteristics, such as granularity and stability. With SaveBetter.com, banks can easily distribute their retail deposit products beyond their local market to reach savers nationwide without relying on an institutional intermediary. By managing the whole operational execution of the funding process, including marketing and customer service, Deposit Solutions provides banks with a full-service solution to gather retail deposits.

"With SaveBetter.com, we offer American banks national reach off the shelf, helping them to fund themselves more effectively with retail deposits," said Deposit Solutions U.S. CEO Philipp von Girsewald. "We are the first in the U.S. deposits business to bring savers and banks directly together through a digital platform, creating mutual benefits on both sides."

Americans who want to save money and gain access to a growing selection of deposit products, benefit from safety, choice and convenience on SaveBetter.com. They can deposit money in all products listed on SaveBetter.com without having to open a new account with every bank. SaveBetter.com makes it easy for consumers to discover, access and manage multiple products from different institutions.