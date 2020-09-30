 

Integumen PLC First COVID19 Detection Agreement for Detroit MI and Fresh Water in Great Lakes, USA

Integumen and Water Rising Institute in 3-year Great Lakes water contamination detection Project

Deployment of Microtox PD and Microtox BT Novel Sensors for identification of pathogenic viruses
including SARS-CoV-2

YORK, Ireland, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integumen announces that it has signed an Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Water Rising Institute, a Non Profit Organization in Detroit, Michigan, USA, to enter a legally binding three year Framework Agreement ("Agreement") to be executed on or before the 18 November 2020 for the supply of $500,000 of equipment, consumables and services from ecowaterOS partners, for the management and real-time monitoring of water quality, initially in the Great Lakes basin region of Michigan.

WaterRising Institute is a women-led nonprofit that accelerates real-time and sustainable management of water. WaterRising aims to develop a state-of-the-art early warning system for water quality monitoring, that provides real time alerts, enabling the local authorities to identify the source of their pollutants, while protecting their citizens.

Under the proposed Agreement Integumen will act for and on behalf of the Consortium Parties of ecowaterOS technologies in the USA, EU and associated states under the European Neighbourhood Policy who provide products and services.  The appointment to manage the water systems will continue for three years, with an initial trial period of six months, and an annual renewal thereafter.

Integumen will act as WaterRising's agent to design, build, install and supervise the Detroit River AI Water Quality Project ('DRAWQ[i]').  The DRAWQ project consists of a Consortium Parties of ecowaterOS technologies in the USA, EU and associated states under the European Neighbourhood Policy.  Monitoring products will include ecowaterOS partner's Hydrolight, RAWTest, Microtox, OVA, PDV, RaPID Assay, EnviroGard, EnSys, QuickChek, AlgaeChek, BODChek, PetroChek.  Integumen's Microtox PD and Microtox BT Novel Sensors will be used for the identification of pathogenic viruses including SARS-CoV-2.

Gerard Brandon CEO Integumen plc commented:

"WaterRising Institute is an inspiring consortium driving recognition of the importance of clean water and we are delighted to be working alongside them in the DRAWQ Project.  More than 35 million people rely on the Great Lakes for drinking water, jobs and their way of life and right now there are 90 Million Cases of Recreational Waterborne Illness Per Year[ii], clearly demonstrating the need to rejuvenate the river.  This work will enable Detroit to become the center of excellence for technology and systems for the measuring of water quality and we are proud to be a part of this drive for environmental change."

