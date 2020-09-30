 

Change in number of shares and votes in Anoto Group AB

Stockholm, September 30, 2020 – Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s total number of shares and votes has increased by 7,022,560 shares and votes, respectively.

The number of shares and votes in Anoto has increased as a result of the directed share issue which, based on authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on May 18, 2020, was completed September 21, 2020.  

As of September 30, 2020, the total number of shares and votes in Anoto amounts to 177,284,817 shares and votes, respectively.

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 30, 2020 at 08:00 CET.

About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

