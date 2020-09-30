Bouygues announces the successful placement of Alstom shares

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

Bouygues S.A. (“Bouygues”) announces the successful placement of 11,000,000 shares in Alstom S.A. (“Alstom”) representing approximately 4.8% of its share capital.

Bouygues has entered into a forward sale transaction (the “Forward Sale Transaction”) with BNP Paribas, which settlement will occur on November 3rd, 2020.

Upon physical settlement of the Forward Sale Transaction, Bouygues will retain a stake of approximately 9.7% of Alstom share capital. Until the physical settlement of the Forward Sale Transaction, Bouygues retains the full ownership of its 32.9 million shares and associated 65.9 million voting rights in order to vote in favour of the contemplated acquisition of Bombardier Transportation at the upcoming extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on October 29th, 2020. Bouygues reiterates its confidence in Alstom’s management team and its strategy.

In order to hedge the Forward Sale Transaction, BNP Paribas has conducted an accelerated bookbuilt offering to qualified investors (the “Offering” and together with the Forward Sale Transaction, the “Transaction”) for an equivalent number of shares under the Forward Sale Transaction, which priced at €42 per share. The Offering price will be used as a reference price for the Forward Sale Transaction. Settlement of the Offering will occur at the latest on October 2nd, 2020.

This Transaction will provide Bouygues with increased financial flexibility.

Bouygues has agreed to enter into a lock-up undertaking on its shareholding in Alstom of 90 days post the Offering settlement, subject to customary exceptions.

Alstom shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0010220475).

BNP Paribas has acted as sole global coordinator.

Rothschild & Co and Perella Weinberg Partners have acted as financial advisers to Bouygues.

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

DISCLAIMER

The Transaction was considered by Bouygues SA, before its disclosure, as inside information within the meaning of the applicable regulations (Article 7.1 of EU Regulation 596/2014, April 16, 2014).

Responsible for notification: Arnauld van Eeckhout, General Counsel.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, and the sale of securities does not constitute a public offer other than the one to qualified investors only, including in France.