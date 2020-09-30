 

Statement of Objections received from Office of Gas and Electricity Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 08:02  |  41   |   |   

30 September 2020

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) requires disclosure of inside information relating to PayPoint plc (the “Issuer”). This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is disclosed in accordance with the Issuer's obligations under Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS RECEIVED FROM OFFICE OF GAS AND ELECTRICITY MARKETS (“OFGEM”)

The Directors of the Issuer wish to announce that the Issuer has received a Statement of Objections from Ofgem on 29 September 2020, under the Competition Act 1998, setting out the regulator’s provisional view that the Issuer has infringed Chapter II of the Competition Act 1998 and/or Article 102 of the Treaty on the functioning of the European Union.

The Statement of Objections relates to certain contractual terms with certain energy suppliers that confer exclusivity to PayPoint for over-the-counter (OTC) payment services for prepayment energy customers in combination with exclusivity in retailer arrangements. Ofgem’s provisional view is that these practices constitute an abuse of a dominant position in relation to these OTC payment services.  Ofgem’s findings in the Statement of Objections are provisional and Ofgem states that no conclusion should be drawn that there has been an infringement at this stage.

The Issuer is considering Ofgem’s provisional views set out in the Statement of Objections and will exercise its right to respond to Ofgem and present its case.

In the event that Ofgem were to proceed to an infringement finding, this could impact the Issuer’s ability to enter into such exclusive arrangements with energy suppliers, and rely on the exclusivity provisions in existing agreements.

Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

Enquiries
PayPoint plc
 Nick Wiles, Chief Executive (Mobile: 07768636801)
Alan Dale, Finance Director (Mobile: 07778043962)

Finsbury
 Rollo Head
Jenny Bahr 
(Telephone: 0207 251 3801)
(Email: Paypoint@finsbury.com)

ABOUT PAYPOINT
 In thousands of retail locations, at home and on the move, we make life more convenient for everyone. 

For retailers, we offer innovative and time-saving technology that empowers convenience retailers in the UK and Romania to achieve higher footfall and increased spend so they can grow their businesses profitably. Our innovative retail services platform, PayPoint One, is now live in over 16,500 stores in the UK and offers everything a modern convenience store needs, from parcels and contactless card payments to EPoS and bill payment services. Our technology helps retailers to serve customers quickly, improve business efficiency and stay connected to their stores from anywhere. 

We help millions of people to control their household finances, make essential payments and access in-store services, like parcel collections and drop-offs. Our UK network of 27,000 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide. 

For clients of all sizes we provide cutting-edge payments technologies without the need for capital investment. Our seamlessly integrated multichannel payments solution, MultiPay, is a one-stop shop for customer payments. PayPoint helps over 500 consumer service providers to save time and money while making it easier for their customers to pay – via any channel and on any device. 


Paypoint Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Algernon Announces Enrollment of 100 Patients in Multinational 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
22.09.20
Research Update
22.09.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
18.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
15.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
09.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
01.09.20
Total voting rights
01.09.20
Holding(s) in Company