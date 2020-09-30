 

AudioValley Targetspot Carries on With Its International Expansion in Australia and Envisions the Opening of 10 New Countries by 2021.

30.09.2020   

Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in technology solutions in the digital audio space (ISIN Code: BE0974334667 / Ticker: ALAVY) has reached new milestones in its drive to expand in international markets and strengthen its managerial structure:

  • Group expansion in Australia, with a new partnership between Targetspot and SCA,
  • Recruitment of digital specialist Eric van der Haegen, with a view to conquering new geographic regions.

Spurred by the business wins achieved in H1 (Radio France, Stingray, TuneIn and Sonos), and by the improvement in activity witnessed in recent months, AudioValley is pleased to announce that it has achieved new milestones in its business development plan. Indeed, while caution remains in order due to the public health context, the rally in our markets is becoming firmer and all of the Group’s teams are operational.

Expansion in Australia

Against this backdrop, the Group has announced a new partnership with Southern Cross Austereo (SCA). SCA is one of the leading players in the Australian media sector, with television, radio and digital assets covering 95% of the country's population. Under this partnership, SCA is to become the Australian representative of Targetspot’s offering, which notably includes radio streaming service Sonos Radio and its growing portfolio of podcasts and digital radio stations.

The partnership will thus provide advertisers with unique access to highly targeted and engaged audiences, driving revenue potential for Targetspot in this new geographic market.

Arrival of Eric van der Haegen

In step with this latest extension in its international footprint, AudioValley has announced the arrival of Eric van der Haegen as Head of International Resell at its subsidiary Targetspot. He will notably be in charge of business development in new geographic regions, such as the Asia-Pacific zone, Scandinavia and Latin America. Eric van der Haegen specialises in digital media and digital transformation and has already proven his expertise after spending eight years at AudioValley. More recently, he devoted himself to a high-tech start-up, specialising in digital media/data consulting services. His return will give the Group an added advantage in fulfilling its ambitions.

Commenting on these latest milestones, Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO and founder of AudioValley, says: “I am already looking forward to this partnership with SCA, one of Australia's leading media companies. This agreement dovetails perfectly with our strategic rationale of speeding up growth by building a strong international reach. As previously announced, we aim to strengthen our international coverage through partnerships with local players. We plan to take position in 10 new countries by the end of 2021. Forging strong partnerships is essential to our international growth, as is strengthening our teams. This is the reasoning behind all of the high-calibre recruitments we have made in recent months and which continues today with the arrival of Eric.”

NEXT EVENT

2020 H1 Results
 Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 (after market close)

