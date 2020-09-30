Capgemini Press Release// Growing number of businesses recognize need for ethical and trusted AI-powered systems but progress is still patchy



Growing number of businesses recognize need for ethical and trusted AI-powered systems but progress is still patchy

Capgemini report finds that 70% of customers expect organizations to provide AI interactions that are transparent and fair

Paris, September 30, 2020 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the power to positively transform society and the environment, and to harness that power to its full potential, organizations need to focus on addressing the ethical challenges. That’s according to a new report from the Capgemini Research Institute , “ AI and the ethical conundrum: How organizations can build ethically robust AI systems and gain trust ,” which found that the share of customers who believe organizations are being fully transparent about how they are using their personal data has fallen from 76% in 2019 to 62% today. The report also finds that only 53% of organizations have a leader who is responsible for ethics of AI systems. Additionally, governance and accountability for AI, and deploying pragmatic tools and frameworks for AI systems to be developed and used, is coming at a high cost for organizations.



The report notes that while organizations are more ethically aware, progress in implementing ethical AI has been inconsistent. For example, nearly the same share of executives in 2019 said that they have taken steps on building “fairness” (65% in 2020 vs. 66% in 2019) and “auditability” (45% in 2020 vs. 46% in 2019) dimensions of their AI systems; also, transparency has dropped from 73% to 59%, despite the fact that 58% of businesses say they have been building awareness amongst employees about issues that can result from the use of AI. The research also reveals that 70% of customers want a clear explanation of results and expect organizations to provide AI interactions that are transparent and fair.

Discriminatory bias of AI systems and negative AI customer experiences come at a high cost for organizations

As public and private organizations increasingly continue to deploy a range of AI technologies, it is critical for them to uphold customer trust by furthering positive relationships between AI and consumers. However, reports show that datasets collected for healthcare and the public sector are subjected to social and cultural bias1.