 

Eolus places order for 11 wind turbines, 68 MW with Siemens Gamesa Renewables

Hässleholm, Sweden, September 30th, 2020

Eolus has signed an agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewables regarding delivery of 11 wind turbines for the wind farms Boarp, Dållebo and Rosenskog in southern Sweden, totaling 68 MW.


The wind farms will comprise 7 Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-170 wind turbines and 4 Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-155 wind turbines delivered in different power ratings. The wind farms are expected to be completed in the autumn of 2023 and will be covered by a 15-year full-service agreement. The three wind farms are covered by a sales agreement signed with Commerz Real which was announced by Eolus in a press release on September 29, 2020.

Boarp, located in Vaggeryd municipality will comprise 4 SG 5.8-170 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 24.2 MW while Rosenskog in Falköping municipality will comprise 3 SG5.8-170 wind turbines for an installed capacity of 17.8 MW. The 4 SG 5.8-155 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 26.4 MW will be constructed in Dållebo in Ulricehamn municipality.

-At Eolus we are delighted to work with Siemens Gamesa and to use the 5.x platform to optimize production in these projects. Both in terms of installed capacity and rotor diameter these will be the largest wind turbines Eolus has established to date says Eolus CEO Per Witalisson.

-The journey with Eolus has been one of a true partnership to extract the full benefits of this extremely versatile technology and we are happy to move to the next stage in our collaboration says Andreas Nauen, Siemens Gamesa CEO.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15
Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 653 wind turbines with a capacity of nearly 1 370 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 300 MW of asset management services of which some 905 MW is in operation.

Eolus Vind AB has about 28 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

29.09.20
Eolus announces the sale of 68 MW wind power to Commerz Real AG Group
31.08.20
Wind farm Bäckhammar successfully completed and delivered to KGAL
31.08.20
Wind farm Stigafjellet successfully completed and delivered to ewz