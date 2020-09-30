 

WIS Accountancy Ltd Achieves a Record Three Shortlistings at The Contracting Awards 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 09:00  |  62   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accountancy firm WIS Accountancy Ltd are celebrating being shortlisted for a remarkable total of three awards in The Contracting Awards 2020 - the only company to find themselves in this exceptional position. These significant awards celebrate and recognise outstanding UK service providers to the contracting community. The three categories WIS Accountancy Ltd have been shortlisted for are, The Best Contractor Accountant (under 1000 clients), The Best Umbrella Company (under 1,499 clients) and The Best Contractor Mortgage Provider or Broker. Read more about WIS Accountancy's awards winning services here https://www.wisaccountancy.co.uk/

WIS Accountancy Ltd put this unique position down to their high service levels, their breadth of expertise and to putting client relationships first, even working pro bono to help clients that had been furloughed over the summer. Since the start of lockdown they have seen their client reviews double and this positive feedback was the catalyst to apply for these prestigious industry awards.

Director, Wijay Kanagasundaram, who heads up Accountancy Services, said of being shortlisted "we must thank our clients for encouraging us to be nominated through the positive feedback and reviews that we have received. To be shortlisted for three categories across the different sectors that we cover confirms our reputation as a one stop shop for all your financial needs"

Director Suneth Silva, heading up Wealth Management, said "WIS Accountancy Ltd is very much a team and extends beyond into our families. Therefore, I would like to thank the entire WIS team for their sheer hard work, support and delivery each and every time."

Founded in 2009 WIS specialised in accountancy for contractors and SME business owners. The three directors demonstrated their passion to serve their clients above and beyond when they discovered that many clients, due to the nature of their profession, struggled to easily find high street mortgages. The directors studied and qualified as mortgage brokers themselves to help their clients direct. Next, they added wealth management to their expanding business services, when one director qualified to specialise in this area.

"Our vision is to be able to offer all the relevant financial services that contractors need under one roof, offering accessible advice whilst still remaining friendly and approachable" said Director, heading up Mortage Services, Ifthikar Mohamed.

The Contracting Awards 2020 will be taking place virtually early November.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Advanced Instruments Introduces the OsmoTECH XT Single-Sample Micro-Osmometer
1Day Sooner Petition To Prepare COVID-19 Human Challenge Trial Facilities Gains Support Of Lord, ...
BioGX launches CE-IVD Marked COVID-19, Influenza A/B, RSV Combo RT-PCR Test for the BD MAX System
Rewarding Romances Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October
GA-ASI Completes First Protector Unmanned Aircraft
License to operate remains top mining risk, with high-impact risks a close second
Single use Bioreactors Market worth $3.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Chapada Operations
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New Development Bank prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease