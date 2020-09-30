 

ArcelorMittal sets 2050 group carbon emissions target of net zero

30 September 2020, 09:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) today announces a group-wide commitment to being carbon neutral by 2050, building on the commitment made in 2019 for its European business to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030, and be carbon neutral by 2050.

Commenting on the 2050 net zero target, before speaking about the challenge of decarbonising the steel industry at the Financial Times Commodities Conference today, Aditya Mittal, President and CFO, said:

“If the world is to achieve net zero by 2050 it will require all parts of the economy in all regions of the world to contribute.  As the world’s leading steel company, we believe we have a responsibility to lead the efforts to decarbonise the steel-making process, which today has a significant carbon footprint. 

“Steel will remain a vital material for our world and indeed is the most circular of all materials.  Our challenge is to be able to make steel using clean energy technologies* on a commercial scale, while remaining competitive in the global steel industry.

“We are working on various pilot technologies which have excellent potential.  In Hamburg, where we own and operate Europe’s only DRI-EAF facility, we will test not only the ability of hydrogen to reduce the iron-ore and form DRI, but also then test that carbon-free DRI in the EAF in the actual steel-making process.

“Hydrogen has a lot of potential but given the significant transition cost, we also believe in working on solutions for the traditional integrated route. This essentially follows the bio-energy, carbon capture and utilisation and storage route, which as stressed by both the IPCC and the IEA will be critical to achieving net zero by 2050. What is also interesting about this route is that it has the potential not only to provide carbon neutral steel, but also other products that will help the chemical industry make plastics in a carbon neutral way.

“Critical to turning the target into reality will be policy to enable steel to remain competitive while decarbonizing – particularly given every region of the world is moving at a different pace.  We intend to actively engage with governments to chart a way forward that enables the steel industry to make meaningful progress through carefully designed policy that protects against carbon leakage.”

ArcelorMittal Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



