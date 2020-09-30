DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous publity AG: publity AG places further tranche of its 5.50% corporate bond 2020/2025 and reaches a maximum volume of EUR 100 million 30.09.2020 / 09:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG places further tranche of its 5.50% corporate bond 2020/2025 and reaches a maximum volume of EUR 100 million

Frankfurt, 30. September 2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has increased its 5.50% corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN DE000A254RV3) by a further EUR 25.0 million. The most recent tranche was subscribed by TO-Holding GmbH, which is controlled by the CEO of publity AG, Thomas Olek. This increases the volume of the corporate bond to the maximum value of now EUR 100.0 million. publity intends to use the inflowing funds in the nominal amount of EUR 25.0 million for the further growth of the Group. The corporate bond is traded on the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Thomas Olek, CEO, publity AG: "I am pleased that the dynamic growth of the company will be further accelerated. Accordingly, we intend to further increase our real estate portfolio and our successful asset management."



Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

30.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: publity AG Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4 60306 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: 0341 26178710 Fax: 0341 2617832 E-mail: info@publity.de Internet: www.publity.de ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5 WKN: 697250, A169GM Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1137789

End of News DGAP News Service

1137789 30.09.2020