 

Xinhua Silk Road 2020 World Canal Cities Forum held on Monday in E. China's Yangzhou

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 09:33  |  65   |   |   

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 World Canal Cities Forum kicked off on Monday in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The 2020 World Canal Cities Forum kicks off on Monday in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Themed on sustainable prosperity and development of cultural tourism industry of world canal cities, the forum aimed to exchange and showcase the successful practice and advanced experience of the world canal culture and provided useful references for the development of the world's canal cities and canal culture.

500 officials, experts and scholars from home and abroad discussed the topic of how the cultural tourism industry of canal cities can continue to achieve long-term, prosperous development, and reached broad consensus at the forum.

The protection, inheritance and utilization of the Grand Canal culture is in the best period of history, as China has ramped up efforts to push forward the fine protection of the Grand Canal and has issued a plan on the construction of national culture parks for the Grand Canal, Liu Qibao, vice-chairperson of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said at the forum.

Wu Zhenglong, governor of Jiangsu Province, noted that Jiangsu will strive to promote the construction of the Grand Canal Cultural Belt and build the Jiangsu section of the Grand Canal into a culture business card for the province. 

A variety of activities, such as the 2020 Canal Carnival and the 2020 World Canal Cities Food Expo, were also staged during the event in a bid to further demonstrate the cultural charm and show great vitality of the Grand Canal.

Founded in 2007, the annual World Canal Cities Forum has become a well-known platform for boosting cooperation among canal cities and promoting heritage protection, tourism development, environmental governance, urban construction, protection of the Grand Canal, and economic and cultural exchange among canal cities.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316588.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294485/0930.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Advanced Instruments Introduces the OsmoTECH XT Single-Sample Micro-Osmometer
1Day Sooner Petition To Prepare COVID-19 Human Challenge Trial Facilities Gains Support Of Lord, ...
BioGX launches CE-IVD Marked COVID-19, Influenza A/B, RSV Combo RT-PCR Test for the BD MAX System
Rewarding Romances Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October
GA-ASI Completes First Protector Unmanned Aircraft
License to operate remains top mining risk, with high-impact risks a close second
Single use Bioreactors Market worth $3.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Chapada Operations
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New Development Bank prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease