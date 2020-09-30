Veolia Confirms Its Project to Create the World Leader in the Ecological Transformation

Veolia formerly undertakes to respect all the social commitments which are today presented to Engie and to the Minister of Economy and Finance.

Taking into consideration both the French State and Engie’s concerns, Veolia (Paris:VIE) has decided to improve all the characteristics of its offer in order to present the best possible offer for the vote of the Board of Directors of Engie today.

Veolia has committed, in case it would take full control of Suez, to maintain full employment in France, and that all employees would also keep their social status, including both individual and collective benefits

With regards to activities in France which will have to be divested in order to obtain the anti-trust clearance, Veolia commits that the buyers will undertake the same commitments

Concerning the management teams of the new Group, Veolia will integrate the executives of Suez in the management and executive committees, in a well-balanced spirit and according to their competencies.

After the purchase of the 29.9% stake of Suez from Engie, Veolia is ready to commit to launch a tender offer on 70.1% of the capital of Suez (according to its previous announcements) only provided it is on a friendly basis, benefitting from a favorable recommendation of the Board of Directors of Suez.

In order to achieve this, Veolia proposes to Suez to allow each party a period of 6 months ending on March 31st 2021, during which the 2 Groups will undertake their best efforts to reach an agreement to successfully implement the project carried out by Veolia.

In return for these commitments, Veolia intends that Suez removes the mechanism announced on September 23rd based on the Dutch-based foundation.

Finally, Veolia is also improving the price of its offer to purchase the 29.9% stake of Suez from Engie, increasing it to €18 per share (including dividend)

This revised offer remains valid today and will expire at midnight.

