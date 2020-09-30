 

Giant Lottos Leverages Data and Machine Learning for Better Strategy When Selecting Lotto Numbers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 09:55  |  56   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Lottery syndicates, Probability Theory and Artificial Intelligence are combining for bigger and more consistent lottery wins. (PRNewsfoto/Giant Lottos)

Data And Machine Learning: Putting Lottery Data To Use

Giant Lottos' machine learning technology uses artificial intelligence by providing systems the ability to learn and improve from experience. 

Jonathan Peters, lead programmer for Giant Lottos, explains the technology, "Our systems have analysed over a decade's worth of lottery results to find number patterns and help predict which numbers are more likely to appear in the next draw."

Probability Theory and Winning Lotto numbers

Probability is the numerical measure of the likelihood that an event will occur relative to alternative events.

Peters said, "At the core of our technology is probability theory, which when applied with machine learning and all our data, is helping us to crack the lottery code and find winning numbers for our players."

Their technology is Super-QP,  and is already being used by players on the Giant Lottos website. "We're excited to announce that our SUPA-QP technology is live and available to all Giant Lottos players for free," said Peters.

A New Approach To Syndicates 

Lottery syndicates are a group of players who pool their resources to buy more tickets and share the winnings. 

And when it comes to playing the lottery, syndicates are the future. "We estimate that within five years approximately 50% of all lottery winnings will be claimed by syndicates," said Peters. 

"It's Giant Lottos unique combination of traditional syndicate play with our SUPA-QP number prediction technology that is busy cracking the lottery code and giving players odds as good as 1-in-7 for winning a prize." 

Find out more about playing the lottery with SUPA QP.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283898/Giant_Lottos.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Advanced Instruments Introduces the OsmoTECH XT Single-Sample Micro-Osmometer
1Day Sooner Petition To Prepare COVID-19 Human Challenge Trial Facilities Gains Support Of Lord, ...
BioGX launches CE-IVD Marked COVID-19, Influenza A/B, RSV Combo RT-PCR Test for the BD MAX System
Rewarding Romances Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October
GA-ASI Completes First Protector Unmanned Aircraft
License to operate remains top mining risk, with high-impact risks a close second
Single use Bioreactors Market worth $3.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Chapada Operations
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New Development Bank prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease