 

Lili Niemann of E-Square Education Enterprises Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 10:00  |  56   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lili Niemann, Founder and CEO of South Africa based E-Square Education Enterprises, has been named twice in the Business Worldwide Magazine 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

The Awards seek to identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-level executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities. Lili has won two awards: 'Social Entrepreneur of the Year- South Africa' and 'Business Leadership and Dedication to the Community Award'.

The way people access education has changed dramatically over recent years, with online learning now becoming more popular than ever. But as the new global environment becomes more competitive and knowledge based, millions of people without online access are getting left behind. Lili Niemann has built her career on redressing the balance by making quality learning accessible to all.

Lili established E-Square in 1994, since then growing the business to the point where it has earned the enviable reputation as one of South Africa's most impressive educational facilities. She has always been driven by her passion for music, education and helping others achieve their full potential, over the years working as a lecturer and running Saturday Schools.

To date, the institution has educated over 37 342 learners aged between 6 and 80, across multiple campuses. The overall goal is to produce self-motivated individuals who are ready to tackle the next phase of their lives, whether in education or the corporate world.

Lili is also a committed philanthro­pist, launching the Rara Avis Founda­tion to help talented learners and stu­dents achieve their potential, as well as bursaries for Excellent Achievements in Academic, Music and Sport. This student value was achieved with the support of corporate sponsor donations, to the val­ue of over R13m over the past 25 years.

eCUBE Online is Lili's latest venture, reinforcing her dedication to innovation and entrepreneurship. The new online service will eventually offer nearly 1,000 varied courses that will be available to candidates all around the world, any time, any place, through any mobile device with an internet connection.

The move towards online learning is critical as the world faces the challenges of COVID-19, and Lili and her team of passionate, dedicated educational professionals are focused on making quality education as easily accessible as possible.

Lili explained her success and aims to Business Worldwide Magazine: "My vision is for E-Square Education to become a world class organisation, a global provider of relevant, quality online learning and an Institution which creates entrepreneurs who are job creators, rather than seekers. I strongly believe that education should not be about teaching students for a profit, but about making money in order to provide quality education for all."

To find out more about E-Square Education and eCUBE ONLINE, visit:

http://e-square.co.za
https://rara-avis.org
https://ecubeonline.com
http://lilibouwerniemann.com

An article on Lili Niemann can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/08/17/lili-niemann-the-ceo-taking-world-class-teaching-to-a-global-level/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones
Awards Department
E: david.jones@bwmonline.com

W: http://www.bwmonline.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Advanced Instruments Introduces the OsmoTECH XT Single-Sample Micro-Osmometer
1Day Sooner Petition To Prepare COVID-19 Human Challenge Trial Facilities Gains Support Of Lord, ...
BioGX launches CE-IVD Marked COVID-19, Influenza A/B, RSV Combo RT-PCR Test for the BD MAX System
Rewarding Romances Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October
GA-ASI Completes First Protector Unmanned Aircraft
License to operate remains top mining risk, with high-impact risks a close second
Single use Bioreactors Market worth $3.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Chapada Operations
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New Development Bank prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease