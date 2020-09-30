 

DGAP-News Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER Opens New Store at Hessen Center

Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER Opens New Store at Hessen Center

30.09.2020 / 10:04
Press Release from Adler Modemärkte AG

 

Attractive Store in East Frankfurt

ADLER Opens New Store at Hessen Center
Growth Strategy Includes Expanding to Add Attractive New Stores

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 30 September 2020: Adler Modemärkte AG will be opening a new store at the Hessen Center shopping mall in Bergen-Enkheim, Frankfurt am Main, on 7 October 2020. It will be the second ADLER store to be opened this year, after Schwäbisch Hall. ADLER is systematically pursuing its successful store optimisation programme, including by expanding to add lucrative new locations.

The new store is in a prime location on the ground floor of the shopping centre, and features 500 m2 of space for ADLER's most popular menswear and womenswear brands. These include my Own, Via Cortesa, and Thea for plus sizes, with external brands Cecil and Street One rounding out the products on offer.

"We are very pleased to be opening a new ADLER store in such an attractive location as the Hessen Center," said Carmine Petraglia, CCO of Adler Modemärkte AG. "This goes to show that even in a challenging industry environment. ADLER is seizing opportunities for further growth through expansion to emerge stronger from the coronavirus crisis."

ADLER had already announced a flexible approach to the store opportunities on offer, even if the floor space were to fall short of its otherwise standard 1,500 to 4,000 m2. "Our goal is to be present in attractive locations," added CCO Carmine Petraglia. "We are thinking about creative solutions and are looking through the customer's eyes, as evidenced by our new, modern marketing concepts."

During the roughly two years since the store optimisation programme was launched, ADLER has set itself the goal of closing unprofitable stores while at the same time filling lucrative gaps in its store network and modernising existing locations. So far this year, two stores have been closed (Marl and Neunkirchen) and one has been comprehensively modernised (Kassel). The Hessen Center location brings ADLER's total number of stores to 172, of which 143 are now located in Germany, 24 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop that will be relaunched on 6 October 2020 and offer a host of new functionalities.

