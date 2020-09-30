Cegereal Press Release on the Publication of the Half-yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 30.09.2020, 10:04 | 54 | 0 |
Regulatory News:
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
The company announces that it has made available on 29 September 2020 to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) its half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2020.
The document is available on Cegereal’s website (www.cegereal.com), in the section Media Center / Reports.
Cegereal
A Société anonyme à Conseil d’administration
(corporation with a board of directors) with €79,532,200 in capital
Registered office: 42, rue de Bassano - 75008 Paris
Paris Companies & Trade Registry no. 422 800 029
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005322/en/Cegereal Share Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0