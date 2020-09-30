SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contract cleaning services market size is expected to reach USD 468.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing awareness about hygiene and safety at the workplace has encouraged business organizations worldwide to hire third-party cleaning service providers. Additionally, to ensure good health of the employees and consequently uplift their productivity, companies worldwide are increasingly availing green cleaning services from providers that use non-toxic and non-hazardous products for cleaning the premise. Thus, the growing inclination towards green products is further anticipated to boost the demand for cleaning services over the forecast period.