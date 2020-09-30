 

Nordic Nanovector ASA - Tranche 1 share capital increase registered

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
OSLO, Norway, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 23 September 2020 regarding the successful completion of Nordic Nanovector ASA's (OSE: NANO) (the "Company") private placement of new shares (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement is divided into two tranches, as further explained in the stock exchange announcement on 23 September 2020.

The share capital increase pertaining to the 6,850,350 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20, to be issued in tranche 1 of the Private Placement (the "Tranche 1 Shares") has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") on 30 September 2020, and the Company's share capital has been increased with NOK 1,370,070 through the issuance of the Tranche 1 Shares. The Tranche 1 Shares have been delivered to the investors by way of borrowed shares on 28 September 2020 and the Tranche 1 Shares will be delivered to HealthCap VI L.P. and Radiumhospitalets Forskningsstiftelse to settle the share loan pursuant to the share lending agreement entered into on 21 September 2020.

Following registration of the share capital increase related to the Tranche 1 Shares in the NRBE, the Company has an issued share capital of NOK 15,878,122.40, divided into 79,390,612 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20. Both the share capital increases pertaining to the Private Placement have now been registered in the NRBE.

For further information, please contact:
Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to the disclose requirements pursuant to the Continuing Obligations for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange section 3.2.

