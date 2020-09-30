 

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Mediengruppe RTL expands range of free-to-air and pay TV channels on Tele Columbus network

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2020, 11:00  |  72   |   |   

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Miscellaneous
Tele Columbus AG: Mediengruppe RTL expands range of free-to-air and pay TV channels on Tele Columbus network

30.09.2020 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE
 

Cooperation agreement on HD and UHD broadcasting
 

Mediengruppe RTL expands range of free-to-air
and pay TV channels on Tele Columbus network
 

Berlin/Cologne, 30 September 2020. Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland is continuing to expand its range of free-to-air and pay TV broadcasting, as well as the reach of its HD programming. As part of a broadcasting cooperation agreement with Tele Columbus AG, free-to-air channels VOXup (HD/SD), RTLplus (HD/SD), TOGGO Plus (HD/SD) and pay TV channels RTL Crime HD, RTL Living (SD) and GEO Television HD are now available on the Tele Columbus Group network through its PYÜR brand. RTL UHD is the first ultra-high definition channel to be broadcasted on the central Tele Columbus network. It is now available for PYÜR customers with the HD package.

As part of their extensive cooperation agreement, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and Tele Columbus AG have established a new contractual basis for the broadcasting and use of all RTL television channels on Tele Columbus Group networks. The agreement secures the long-term, nationwide broadcasting of all linear channels in all available resolutions on the Tele Columbus Group network and also lays the foundations for the interactive use of Mediengruppe RTL content on Tele Columbus' digital TV platform.

The additional free-to-air HD channels will be available to all existing and new PYÜR customers in the corresponding free-to-air HD packages. The new pay TV channels will be available in existing pay TV packages and as part of many customers' existing plans.

"Our wide-ranging multichannel offering is enjoying ever-increasing popularity," says Oliver Schablitzki, Executive Vice President Multichannel at Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. "Featuring highlights from the extensive Mediengruppe RTL broadcasting portfolio, our pay TV channels RTL Living - the "home of Jamie Oliver" in Germany -, RTL Crime and GEO Television are the place to be for series premieres in Germany. Not only do our free-to-air TV channels NITRO, RTLplus and VOXup enjoy regular success among their respective core target groups, they also make a significant contribution to the overall reach of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. By broadcasting on one of Germany's leading fibre optic networks, we are sure that our channels' high-quality programming will attract many new viewers moving forward."

Seite 1 von 4
Tele Columbus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Tele Columbus AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft: Verlustanzeige nach § 92 Abs. 1 AktG
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro übernimmt den Geschäftsbereich Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) von DSM
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc carries out a private placement of 25 million shares raising proceeds of ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Deposit Solutions startet Zinsportal in USA
FinLab AG: Deposit Solutions, a FinLab Portfolio Company, Launches in the U.S.
DGAP-Adhoc: Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA reverses provision for lawsuit in the amount of EUR 365 million
DGAP-Adhoc: curasan AG: Kapitalmaßnahmen gemäß Insolvenzplan durchgeführt
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro to acquire the Resins & Functional Materials business (RFM) from DSM
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Im ersten Halbjahr 2020 hoch profitables Kerngeschäft und erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
DGAP-News: La Française Group: Immobilieninvestmentfonds von La Française erwerben drittes Gebäude in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Mediengruppe RTL weitet Angebot von Free- und Pay-TV-Programmen im Netz von Tele Columbus aus (deutsch)
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Mediengruppe RTL weitet Angebot von Free- und Pay-TV-Programmen im Netz von Tele Columbus aus
23.09.20
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Wohnungswirtschaft in Schwerin setzt mit Tele Columbus auf Glasfaser (deutsch)
23.09.20
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Wohnungswirtschaft in Schwerin setzt mit Tele Columbus auf Glasfaser
23.09.20
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Housing associations in Schwerin turn to Tele Columbus for fibre-optic connections
09.09.20
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: 6 Monate Gratis-Internet in Turbospeed (deutsch)
09.09.20
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: 6 Monate Gratis-Internet in Turbospeed
09.09.20
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Six months free internet at turbo speed

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
1.960
Tele Columbus AG
21.08.20
3
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Tele Columbus auf 'Neutral'
10.08.20
3
Tele Columbus: Neue Kredite über 50 Millionen Euro
29.04.20
2
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Tele Columbus auf 'Neutral'
05.12.19
3
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Tele Columbus auf 'Neutral'