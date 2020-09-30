DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Miscellaneous Tele Columbus AG: Mediengruppe RTL expands range of free-to-air and pay TV channels on Tele Columbus network 30.09.2020 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cooperation agreement on HD and UHD broadcasting



Mediengruppe RTL expands range of free-to-air

and pay TV channels on Tele Columbus network



Berlin/Cologne, 30 September 2020. Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland is continuing to expand its range of free-to-air and pay TV broadcasting, as well as the reach of its HD programming. As part of a broadcasting cooperation agreement with Tele Columbus AG, free-to-air channels VOXup (HD/SD), RTLplus (HD/SD), TOGGO Plus (HD/SD) and pay TV channels RTL Crime HD, RTL Living (SD) and GEO Television HD are now available on the Tele Columbus Group network through its PYÜR brand. RTL UHD is the first ultra-high definition channel to be broadcasted on the central Tele Columbus network. It is now available for PYÜR customers with the HD package.

As part of their extensive cooperation agreement, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and Tele Columbus AG have established a new contractual basis for the broadcasting and use of all RTL television channels on Tele Columbus Group networks. The agreement secures the long-term, nationwide broadcasting of all linear channels in all available resolutions on the Tele Columbus Group network and also lays the foundations for the interactive use of Mediengruppe RTL content on Tele Columbus' digital TV platform.

The additional free-to-air HD channels will be available to all existing and new PYÜR customers in the corresponding free-to-air HD packages. The new pay TV channels will be available in existing pay TV packages and as part of many customers' existing plans.

"Our wide-ranging multichannel offering is enjoying ever-increasing popularity," says Oliver Schablitzki, Executive Vice President Multichannel at Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. "Featuring highlights from the extensive Mediengruppe RTL broadcasting portfolio, our pay TV channels RTL Living - the "home of Jamie Oliver" in Germany -, RTL Crime and GEO Television are the place to be for series premieres in Germany. Not only do our free-to-air TV channels NITRO, RTLplus and VOXup enjoy regular success among their respective core target groups, they also make a significant contribution to the overall reach of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. By broadcasting on one of Germany's leading fibre optic networks, we are sure that our channels' high-quality programming will attract many new viewers moving forward."