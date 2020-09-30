 

Epson Taiwan Makes Optical Engines for Smart Glasses Available Globally - Partners with Local Organizations to Create World-Leading AR Ecosystem

TAIPEI, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Taiwan Technology and Trading ("Epson Taiwan") has today begun selling smart glasses optical engine modules worldwide for the first time, offering a world-class AR ecosystem to global consumers and providing a more complete way of working remotely during COVID-19.

Epson Taiwan has made optical engines for smart glasses available globally,partnering with local organizations to create a world-leading AR software, hardware, design and ODM ecosystem

In line with the Seiko Epson Corporation's "open innovation" business strategy established in 2019, Epson Taiwan has teamed up with the Taiwan Smart Glasses Industry Association (TSGIA), Jorjin Technologies and other partners to build a first-class AR sector in Taiwan that can be shared worldwide.

Jim Lu, President of Epson Taiwan said: "Taiwanese companies are at the cutting-edge of the smart glasses industry and are the best choice for companies and individuals requiring a complete AR solutions package. Epson is proud to be at the vanguard of offering this technology and providing a new way of experiencing AR. And, with COVID-19 such a serious issue around the world, now is the right time to help other regions and nations by building better tools that allow for safe and intelligent remote working."

Taiwanese companies are leaders in hardware, software, sensing and design, making them the ideal global partners for AR innovation. Epson Taiwan, by working together with businesses that have their own core smart glasses technology, is developing a single point of contact and incubating a top-class AR environment.

The Jorjin J-Reality Series is the first line of smart glasses designed and manufactured using Epson's optical engine. The range offers hardware features including a Si-OLED Micro-display that offers a crystal-clear image, an embedded display control circuit and motion sensors for amazing functionality.

Together, Epson, the TSGIA and other local partners are welcoming all brands and entrepreneurs from around the world to upgrade their technology, grow their business and create new value.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

http://global.epson.com/

CONTACT:

Epson Taiwan Technology & Trading Ltd.
Vicky Chung
vicky.chung@exc.epson.com.tw

Taiwan Smart Glasses Industry Association
TSGIA.iii@gmail.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281275/Epson_Taiwan_has_made_optical_engines_for_smart_glasses_available_globally__partnering_with_local_or.jpg



