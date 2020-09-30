 

Atos introduces BullSequana Agility, a new hyperconverged solution to leverage the power of multi-cloud

Paris, France, September 30 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, unveils BullSequana Agility, a hyperconverged solution powered by VMware that brings Cloud-like flexibility to on-premises datacenters, providing a fast and reliable path to the Hybrid Cloud.

Migrating mission-critical applications to multi-cloud environments creates challenges ranging from spiralling costs to managing complexity and unpredictability or lack of skilled staff. BullSequana Agility easily consolidates computing, storage and virtualization into one single platform which is managed through a single management interface. It operates as an elastic pool of resources offering multiple benefits:

  • Easy to manage, deploy and scale, compared to traditional SAN-based infrastructures. Each node supports many fully protected VMs, with all the nodes managed as a single entity from a unique management interface, vCenter, removing the need to log on to multiple interfaces.
  • Ready for Hybrid Cloud: combined with additional Cloud management, automation and orchestration software, BullSequana Agility can simplify the path to Hybrid Cloud by delivering a common platform to private and public Clouds.
  • Predictable performance with high performance storage and reduced latencies.
  • Optimized costs with lower CAPEX, no over-provisioning, lower operational expenses and the ability to have a pay-as-you-grow approach.

With the support of GPUs, BullSequana Agility also enables graphic-intensive VDI environments. Businesses work from anywhere thanks to the quick and easy deployment of an efficient virtual desktop environment, and its ability to scale transparently according to their needs.

“Our long-standing partnership with Atos has successfully delivered 1 million workloads and 500 global cloud projects together. Now with availability of BullSequana Agility powered by VMware, we are positioned to build hyperconverged, multi-cloud-ready datacenters with next-generation virtualization,” said Susan Nash, SVP, Strategic Corporate Alliances at VMware.


“BullSequana Agility complements Atos’ BullSequana S high End server with storage-optimized solutions designed specifically to support our clients on their virtualization journey, addressing their growing need for extreme agility and efficiency at a lower cost,” said Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP, Global Business Line Big Data. “Benefiting from our deep industry expertise in Cloud migration with VMware’s leading virtualization software, BullSequana Agility is a powerful tool for successful Hybrid Cloud adoption.”

