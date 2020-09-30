DGAP-News: Africa Oil & Power / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Africa Oil & Power: Mozambique President Named Africa Oil & Power's 'Person of the Year' for 2020 30.09.2020 / 11:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- H.E. Filipe Nyusi has steered Mozambique through incredible challenges, and is leading the country to demonstrable economic success.

- Multibillion-dollar gas projects are transforming Mozambique's economy and are leading to prosperity, progress for all Mozambicans.

- Africa Oil & Power will present H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique, with highest honors at the Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 event.



Maputo, 30 September 2020 - H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique has been selected as Africa Oil & Power's "Person of the Year" for 2020 by Africa Oil & Power. This prestigious award is presented to exceptional individuals who display true leadership and innovative thinking in steering their countries or organizations to the forefront of the global energy sector.

Download Image: https://bit.ly/34cazqY



President Nyusi has been at the helm of Mozambique's energy sector during its many recent successes, including several multibillion gas projects which are now in development in this Southern African country. These natural gas projects, once fully actualized, represent more than three times the country's current GDP, with the Exxon-led Rovuma LNG project valued at $23.9 billion; the country's Total-led gas project valued at $23 billion; and the $4.7 billion Coral FLNG project, which is expected to reach first gas in 2022.

"H.E. Filipe Nyusi has led the charge in creating an enabling environment in the energy industry and the broader economy that paved the way for extraordinary energy deals which Mozambique currently enjoys," said Jude Kearney, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Service Industries and Finance at the US Department of Commerce during the Clinton Administration and currently President of Kearney Africa Advisors. "I can think of no better individual in Africa's energy space on whom to bestow this award. Mozambique has a bright future ahead as international gas projects drive new growth, job creation, economic development and prosperity," added Kearney.