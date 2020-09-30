HMS Bergbau AG: Solid first six months 2020

- Total output: EUR 129.5 million (previous year: EUR 117.2 million)

- EBITDA: EUR 553 thousand (previous year: EUR 680 thousand)

- Expansion of trading acitivities

- Equity ratio as at 30 June 2020 at 36 per cent

Berlin, 30 June 2020: The Management Board of HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials marketing and trading companies in Germany, today published the financial statements for the first six months of 2020.

The revenue situation of the HMS Group in the first half of 2020 was stronger than in the same period of the previous year. Sales increased 11 per cent from EUR 117.2 million to EUR 129.5 million. EBITDA in the January through June 2020 period amounted to EUR 553 thousand compared to EUR 680 thousand in the first six months of 2019. Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 121 thousand as at 30 June 2020 compared with EUR 319 thousand in the first half of 2019, despite the investments in the development of international structures and personnel. Total assets of HMS Bergbau AG as at the 30 June 2020 reporting date amounted to EUR 43.2 million, which is roughly EUR 7.9 million lower than the level as at 31 December 2019 (EUR 51.1 million). The significant reduction in receivables with a simultaneous reduction in current liabilities was primarily due to reporting date related effects. With shareholders' equity almost unchanged at EUR 15.0 million as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: EUR 15.3 million), the equity ratio as at the reporting date improved significantly from 31 per cent to a current 36 per cent.