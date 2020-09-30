 

DGAP-News HMS Bergbau AG: Solid first six months 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2020, 11:27  |  67   |   |   

DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous
HMS Bergbau AG: Solid first six months 2020

30.09.2020 / 11:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News from 30 September 2020

HMS Bergbau AG: Solid first six months 2020

- Total output: EUR 129.5 million (previous year: EUR 117.2 million)

- EBITDA: EUR 553 thousand (previous year: EUR 680 thousand)

- Expansion of trading acitivities

- Equity ratio as at 30 June 2020 at 36 per cent

Berlin, 30 June 2020: The Management Board of HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials marketing and trading companies in Germany, today published the financial statements for the first six months of 2020.

The revenue situation of the HMS Group in the first half of 2020 was stronger than in the same period of the previous year. Sales increased 11 per cent from EUR 117.2 million to EUR 129.5 million. EBITDA in the January through June 2020 period amounted to EUR 553 thousand compared to EUR 680 thousand in the first six months of 2019. Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 121 thousand as at 30 June 2020 compared with EUR 319 thousand in the first half of 2019, despite the investments in the development of international structures and personnel. Total assets of HMS Bergbau AG as at the 30 June 2020 reporting date amounted to EUR 43.2 million, which is roughly EUR 7.9 million lower than the level as at 31 December 2019 (EUR 51.1 million). The significant reduction in receivables with a simultaneous reduction in current liabilities was primarily due to reporting date related effects. With shareholders' equity almost unchanged at EUR 15.0 million as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: EUR 15.3 million), the equity ratio as at the reporting date improved significantly from 31 per cent to a current 36 per cent.

Seite 1 von 4
HMS Bergbau Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft: Verlustanzeige nach § 92 Abs. 1 AktG
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro übernimmt den Geschäftsbereich Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) von DSM
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc carries out a private placement of 25 million shares raising proceeds of ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Deposit Solutions startet Zinsportal in USA
FinLab AG: Deposit Solutions, a FinLab Portfolio Company, Launches in the U.S.
DGAP-Adhoc: Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA reverses provision for lawsuit in the amount of EUR 365 million
DGAP-Adhoc: curasan AG: Kapitalmaßnahmen gemäß Insolvenzplan durchgeführt
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro to acquire the Resins & Functional Materials business (RFM) from DSM
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Im ersten Halbjahr 2020 hoch profitables Kerngeschäft und erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
DGAP-News: La Française Group: Immobilieninvestmentfonds von La Française erwerben drittes Gebäude in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:27 Uhr
DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Solides 1. Halbjahr 2020 (deutsch)
11:27 Uhr
DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Solides 1. Halbjahr 2020