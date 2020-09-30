 

Skincare Devices Market to Reach $28,157.2 Million by 2030 P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 11:30  |  63   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) says that in 2018, 10,607,227 surgical cosmetic procedures were performed around the world. Due to the rising demand for aesthetic procedures, the global skincare devices market is predicted to grow to $28,157.2 million by 2030 from $9,531.9 million in 2019, at a healthy 11.0% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

P&S Intelligence Logo

Similarly, the volume of non-surgical aesthetic procedures, such as calcium hydroxylapatite, botulinum toxin, poly-L-lactic acid, and hyaluronic acid treatments; non-surgical photorejuvenation and skin tightening procedures, chemical peel, non-surgical fat reduction, and cellulite reduction, is also rising. In particular, the skincare devices market is being propelled by the rising demand for breast lift, breast augmentation, neck lift, fat grafting (face), and brow lift procedures.

Get the sample copy of this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/skin-care-devices-market/report-sample

The lockdowns implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced skincare device manufacturers to suspend manufacturing and sales operations, thus leading to low availability of such products. In addition, the skincare devices market advance is also being currently hampered by the closure of cosmetic centers and dermatology clinics and most non-critical hospital departments, both to avoid unnecessary human–human contact and divert the available healthcare resources to COVID care.

Browse report with detailed TOC on Skincare Devices Market Research Report: By Product (Treatment Devices, Diagnostic Devices), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Application (Cellulite Reduction, Disease Diagnosis & Treatment, Hair Removal, Skin Tightening & Body Contouring, Skin Rejuvenation), End User (Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Spas & Salons) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/skin-care-devices-market

In the coming years, the skin tightening & body contouring category is expected to advance with the highest CAGR in the skincare devices market, of 11.8%, under segmentation by application. On account of the increasing volume of liposuction procedures and incidence of obesity, a rising number of people are suffering from loose skin. The ISAPS says that from 1,372,901 in 2014, the number of liposuction surgeries performed around the globe surged to 1,573,680 in 2017 and 1,732,620 in 2018.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Advanced Instruments Introduces the OsmoTECH XT Single-Sample Micro-Osmometer
1Day Sooner Petition To Prepare COVID-19 Human Challenge Trial Facilities Gains Support Of Lord, ...
BioGX launches CE-IVD Marked COVID-19, Influenza A/B, RSV Combo RT-PCR Test for the BD MAX System
Rewarding Romances Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October
GA-ASI Completes First Protector Unmanned Aircraft
License to operate remains top mining risk, with high-impact risks a close second
Single use Bioreactors Market worth $3.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Chapada Operations
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New Development Bank prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease