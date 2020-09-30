Dermapharm Holding SE - subsidiary axicorp GmbH breaks ground for a new building near Frankfurt/Main

Grünwald, September 30, 2020 - Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a leading manufacturer of patent-free branded pharmaceuticals for selected therapeutic areas, is beginning with construction of a state-of-the-art production, storage and administration building at the Friedrichsdorf site of its subsidiary axicorp GmbH.

Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier, CEO of Dermapharm Holding SE and Managing Director of axicorp, and Anna-Karina Gerner, Managing Director of axicorp, will commence with the official construction work by holding the symbolic ground-breaking ceremony together with the mayor of the municipality, Horst Burghardt. The new building with approximately 10,000 m² of space will replace the previously rented floor space on 17,488 m² of commercial property. In addition to the associated optimization of the cost structure, Dermapharm intends to achieve a significant improvement in processes with the new building. The company is planning an investment volume of around EUR 13 million for the new building that is scheduled to be completed by December 2021.

"We consider the construction of this ultra-modern building complex to be a major milestone in our company history that is of importance to the further positive development at the Friedrichsdorf site," said Managing Director Anna-Karina Gerner. "Besides the opportunity for further growth, the expansion of the production and storage capacities will mainly serve to optimize processes. All processes - from incoming goods to packaging and dispatch - can be linked even more efficiently with one another and be ideally aligned with the production flow thanks to the new spatial conditions," emphasized Gerner. "The optimized infrastructure of the premises as well as larger narcotics safes allow us to meet the increasing demand for increasingly relevant drugs such as medical cannabis. This will enable us to make an even greater contribution to German healthcare in the long term," Gerner added.