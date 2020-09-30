Huazhu Group Limited Announces Put Right Notification for 0.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (Nasdaq: HTHT and HKEx: 1179), a leading and fast-growing multi-brand hotel group in China with international coverage (the “Company”), today announced that it is notifying holders of its 0.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 16949N AC3) (the “Notes”) that pursuant to the Indenture dated as of November 3, 2017 (the “Indenture”) relating to the Notes by and between the Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee and paying agent, each holder has the right, at the option of such holder, to require the Company to purchase all of such holder’s Notes or any portion of the principal thereof that is equal to US$1,000 principal amount (or an integral multiple thereof) for cash (the “Put Right”) on November 2, 2020 (the “Repurchase Date”). The Put Right expires at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



As required by rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the Company will file a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO today. In addition, documents specifying the terms, conditions and procedures for exercising the Put Right will be available through the Depository Trust Company and the paying agent, which is Wilmington Trust, National Association. None of the Company, its board of directors, executive management or its employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising the Put Right.

The Put Right entitles each holder of the Notes to require the Company to repurchase all or a portion of such holder’s Notes in principal amounts equal to US$1,000 or integral multiples thereof. The repurchase price for such Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Repurchase Date, subject to the terms and conditions of the Indenture and the Notes. The next interest payment date for the Notes is Sunday, November 1, 2020. Accordingly, on the next succeeding business day, November 2, 2020, the Company will pay accrued and unpaid interest on all of the Notes through October 31, 2020, to all holders who were holders of record on October 15, 2020, regardless of whether the Put Right is exercised with respect to such Notes. As a result, on the Repurchase Date, the Repurchase Price will include one day of accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes. On the Repurchase Date, the repurchase price will be paid in cash to the holders who exercise the Put Right. As of September 28, 2020, there was US$474,992,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding. If all outstanding Notes are surrendered for repurchase through exercise of the Put Right, the aggregate cash purchase price will be US$474,992,000, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Repurchase Date.