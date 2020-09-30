 

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 27, 2020

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) ("Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Pacific Premier will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the Webcasts page of Pacific Premier’s investor relations website.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information:

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: 866-290-5977 and ask to join the “Pacific Premier Bancorp” conference call

Telephone Replay (available through November 3, 2020): 877-344-7529, access code 10148225

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts page of Pacific Premier’s investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the Western US in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks in the western region of the United States, with over $20 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. We also offer a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services through its Commerce Escrow division and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its RPM Exchange division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $14 billion of assets under custody and approximately 44,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to HOA and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

