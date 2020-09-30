 

Arista Delivers Cognitive Campus Edge for Enterprise Workspaces

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced unified edge innovations across wired and wireless networks for its Cognitive Campus portfolio. The Cognitive Campus is the next-generation, analytics-driven approach to delivering advanced security, visibility, and location-based services while optimizing the client to cloud experience. The new solutions will help enterprises simplify and secure their operational experiences across evolving enterprise workspaces and the proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things).

"Enterprise campus networks are a dynamic place with a mix of remote workspaces, IoT devices and myriad high-bandwidth, low-latency applications. Enterprises can benefit from advanced management systems that stretch across the wireless and wired networks that leverage AI-based analytics, secured access, real-time telemetry, and common wired and wireless dashboards to provide client-to-cloud visibility," said Brandon Butler, IDC Senior Research Analyst, Enterprise Networks. "Arista's Cognitive Campus combines architecture, infrastructure and software management tools to support the modern needs of today's business."

Arista addresses the unified edge with a series of new capabilities across wired and wireless networks, including a simplified architecture, new wired and wireless visibility tools, new WiFi 6 access points, enhancements for remote teleworkers, a contact-tracing application, and secured access integrations.

Arista’s Cognitive AI-Driven Architecture

The next-generation campus, connecting end-users and IoT devices to the data center and cloud-based applications, brings focus to the enterprise network edge. Coupled with the explosive growth of various IoT devices, the campus network edge must handle additional demands across both wired and wireless networks. Enterprises require a new type of management architecture for this unified edge that provides a consistent view of wired and wireless with granular, real-time, comprehensive datasets, driving insightful recommendations to the operator.

CloudVision is built based on an enhanced, cognitive AI-driven approach to network inference and analytics. Pioneered by Arista, cognitive NetDB is a state-based, cloud-hosted, network-wide database that collects real-time, streaming data using standards-based APIs, providing an approach that is dramatically more powerful than traditional network management systems. Cognitive NetDB leverages advanced AI and machine learning techniques across wired and wireless data for proactive fault resolution, secured workflows, and visibility across IoT, users (remote, branch, and campus), and endpoints.

