 

JetSupport and PAL Aerospace Awarded Contract to Supply and Support New Maritime Surveillance Aircraft for the Netherlands Coastguard

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JetSupport, in partnership with PAL Aerospace, is pleased to be awarded a contract to provide and support maritime surveillance aircraft and services for the Netherlands Coastguard. This new contract, executed under the authority of the Defence Material Organization of the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, will see JetSupport and PAL Aerospace modify and deliver two fully missionized DHC-8 aircraft, provide crew training on all systems and support the operation of the aircraft for an initial ten-year period with an option to extend for two additional one-year terms.

"Winning this contract in partnership with PAL Aerospace confirms our status as a leading provider of technical services and support solutions for the aerospace industry in the Netherlands," said Ton van Deursen, Managing Director of JetSupport. "We are excited to be a part of the team selected to deliver these vital aircraft and look forward to continuing our support of the Netherlands Coastguard in this essential operation for the next decade."

These aircraft will be missionized primarily for the purpose of providing air reconnaissance capacity in the North Sea for the Netherlands Coastguard. The aircraft's tasks will include support for search and rescue, law enforcement and surveillance activities as well as other missions such as "out of area" deployments in support of FRONTEX. 

"PAL Aerospace's partnership with JetSupport on this vital project solidifies our presence in the European intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance market and deepens our relationship with the Netherlands," said Jake Trainor, Chief Executive Officer of the PAL Group of Companies. "We are excited to work with JetSupport to foster innovation and refine best practices to our mutual benefit, making us a more competitive partnership to pursue additional future work."

About JetSupport:

JetSupport is based at Schiphol Amsterdam, The Netherlands. A privately owned Dutch company, JetSupport has been a leading independent provider of MRO services and support solutions for international business aviation and special mission aircraft for over 20 years.  JetSupport's Line and Base Maintenance capacity extends across multiple aircraft types including Cessna, Dassault, Gulfstream, Bombardier, King Air and Dornier. JetSupport operates over 12,000 sqm of hangar, office, and lounge space at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, provides aircraft and component services with FAA/ESA/TCCA approvals and has maintained the current Netherlands Coastguard Dornier 228 fleet since 2003.  JetSupport prides itself on flexibility, honesty, and customer focus.

About PAL Aerospace:                 

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of companies, PAL Aerospace is a Canadian-owned and operated international aerospace and defence company. With a focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, in-service support solutions and aircraft engineering and modification, PAL Aerospace is recognized by governments, militaries and industry for on time/on budget delivery and high reliability rates. PAL's record of accomplishment now extends to operations and deliveries around the globe. PAL Aerospace offers a single point of accountability for its programs and takes pride in being the trusted choice for clients worldwide.

