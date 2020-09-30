 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ADDS INDUSTRY HEAVYWEIGHT, FORMER AMWAY COO TO ITS BOARD OF ADVISORS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, September 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced that Amway’s former COO, William “Bill” Nicholson has agreed to provide valuable strategic advisory services to management. Mr. Nicholson will leverage his skills and expertise to provide guidance and direction to the company’s executive team through its continued growth and development as an air purification and disinfection industry leader. He brings with him years of experience with a strong background in the management of business operations, growth and profitability.

         William Nicholson, brought aboard through our current board of advisors Kevin Harrington and Steve Mandell, previously served as  Appointments  Secretary to President Gerald R. Ford and was a key player at the Amway headquarters beginning in 1984. He oversaw the introduction of many of AMWAY’s then new products and services. William Nicholson commenced an eight-year stint as COO of Amway Corporation during which time he oversaw revenues grow from under $1 billion to over $6 billion up to 1992. Since 1992, Mr. Nicholson continued his entrepreneurial successes in a variety of industries.

         The appointment of Bill Nicholson builds on the company’s broader growth strategy, following the completion of the acquisition of the electronics manufacturing facility planned before the end of the year.

          “Kronos has an outstanding team and Mr. Nicholson’s role represents significant progress for the company as they evolve from a small technology company into a truly national leader of indoor air quality management solutions, services and unique patented air purification products,” says Kevin Harrington, Adviser to Kronos. As a world class business leader, Mr. Nicholson is one of the finest individuals to add to the Kronos team to further scale the Kronos Products on a global basis,” says Steve Mandell, Advisor to Kronos.

