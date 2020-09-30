 

Placements with International markets by Willis Towers Watson P&C Hub have increased by 67 percent year on year to reach $525m in premium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 12:00  |  48   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market update for clients, Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has highlighted that overall placements in the international market through its Global Markets Hub have increased by 67% year on year to reach USD525 million in premium, despite the unusual business conditions created by the events of 2020.  Key points included:

  • Embracing technology - the market has embraced remote working as well as the use of electronic placing platforms such as PPL. The collaboration between brokers and underwriters means that month end binding has become more efficient. Equally, markets have in the main remained pragmatic in the face of COVID claim notifications recognising that client stakeholders may expect notification to be made without coverage or quantum being established at this stage.
  • Political and societal uncertainty - coverage for Strike, Riots and Civil Commotion has come under scrutiny from certain markets following the Black Lives Matter protests although this continues to be available within the property market. In a few instances the specialist market has provided a more competitive solution.
  • Silent Cyber - firmer market conditions have enabled underwriters to follow through on their stated determination to eliminate “silent cyber.” Cyber is now much more likely to be specifically excluded or affirmatively covered in many lines of insurance.

Commenting on the market update, Garret Gaughan, Head of Property & Casualty Global Markets Hub, said ’Despite being what is undoubtedly the most unusual period of my career, the first half of 2020 has shown that the international market is able to step in at times of uncertainty. Whilst there has been upward pressure on pricing we have been able to work with underwriters, in extraordinary circumstances, to continue to fill out placements and meet clients’ coverage needs, which is a testament to the strength of the market.’

Mr Gaughan, added, “However, the direction of travel does not look set to change anytime soon. This is being compounded by the predicted above normal hurricane season. Whilst the insured losses to date have been modest these continue to erode the premium base for many carriers and a more significant loss from future storms will only lead to a tougher marketplace.”

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contacts

Sarah Booker +44 (0)7917 722040 /
sarah.booker@willistowerswatson.com

 


Willis Towers Watson Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Sale of Alstom shares by Bouygues
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Pandemic may fuel higher employer health care cost increases in 2021, Willis Towers Watson analysis finds
23.09.20
Companies with greater gender diversity in leadership roles create a more positive experience for all employees
17.09.20
Employers boosting efforts to meet workers’ childcare needs, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
16.09.20
Energy transition will have transformative effect on Mining sector, according to Willis Towers Watson
09.09.20
Divestment activity poised for rebound as companies look beyond COVID-19
08.09.20
Global top 20 pension fund assets rebound strongly
08.09.20
U.S. commercial insurers report aggregate price changes of just under 10% for Q2
02.09.20
Total CEO pay in U.S. companies rose by 5.5% for 2019, Willis Towers Watson study finds