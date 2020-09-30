Rapid Therapeutic Enters Letter of Intent to Expand Production Capability to 3,000,000 MDI and $100,000,000 in Revenue Annually

LOI to acquire Isolate Lab which will increase internal production of up to 150 kilograms per month of 99.9% pure isolate

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL) an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing and marketing company focused on employing FDA-approved Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology to deliver cannabinoid compounds, such as CBD, CBG, and CBN, announces it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire all of the assets of Razor Jacket, LLC based in Hillsboro, Oregon in a cash and stock transaction.



Razor Jacket currently supplies medical grade CBD and CBG Isolate to RTSL. These isolates are the active ingredient in RTSL’s base formulas. An “isolate” is the ultra-pure form of any single cannabinoid, having no other chemical ingredients. This vertical acquisition assures RTSL of access to up to 150 kilograms a month of 99.9% pure isolate. Any isolate not consumed in RTSL’ primary products will be marketed as medical or pharmaceutical grade isolate directly to the health and wellness space. Without adding any additional capital, the lab can make sufficient production to assure RTSL can make in excess of 3,000,000 MDI units annually. Further, the acquisition will reduce RTSL’s cost of goods sold by approximately 50% per MDI unit.

RTSL’s CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. states, “There are a lot of manufacturers in the market who make fairly good isolate, but not good enough to use in the pulmonary route of administration. Razor Jacket’s highly customized state-of-the-art lab, which we are relocating to north Texas, is unrivaled and parts of its GMP which are unique in the isolate arena are going to be patented by RTSL as part of the trade. We also inherit a formidable marketing and scientific team with deep and important ties to the pharmaceutical space who are also relocating fulltime to Dallas. This broadens our footprint and moves us closer to our ultimate goal of having a full cGMP facility and ultimately FDA approved products. Plus by controlling our own isolate manufacturing we significantly improve the time previously spent on quality control related to sourcing of finished product. It is a real cost saver to us.”