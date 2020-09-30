 

Orphazyme publishes a prospectus regarding listing of 7,616,146 new ordinary shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen in connection with a global offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 12:10  |  56   |   |   

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement                                                                                           
No. 57/2020                                                                                                            
Company Registration No. 32266355


  • Orphazyme has today published a listing prospectus which has been approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority for the admission to trading and official listing of 7,616,146 new ordinary shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the symbol “ORPHA”
  • 3,966,146 of these ordinary shares are underlying the American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) issued as part of an initial public offering of such ADSs in the United States
  • 3,650,000 of these new ordinary shares were issued in connection with the concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe (such ordinary shares together with the ADSs, the “Securities”)


Copenhagen, Denmark, September 30, 2020 (CET) – With reference to company announcements no. 52/2020, no. 54/2020 and no. 55/2020, Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (“Orphazyme”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces the publication of a listing prospectus which has been approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (the “Listing Prospectus”) for the admission to trading and official listing of 7,616,146 new ordinary shares of nominal value DKK 1 per share (the “Listing Shares”) on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the symbol “ORPHA” (the “Listing”). A copy of the Listing Prospectus is available at www.orphazyme.com, and physical copies may be obtained within business hours at the offices of Orphazyme at Ole Maaløes Vej 3, DK-2200 Copenhagen N, Denmark.

