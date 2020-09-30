Orphazyme publishes a prospectus regarding listing of 7,616,146 new ordinary shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen in connection with a global offering

Orphazyme has today published a listing prospectus which has been approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority for the admission to trading and official listing of 7,616,146 new ordinary shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the symbol “ORPHA”

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 30, 2020 (CET) – With reference to company announcements no. 52/2020, no. 54/2020 and no. 55/2020, Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (“Orphazyme”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces the publication of a listing prospectus which has been approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (the “Listing Prospectus”) for the admission to trading and official listing of 7,616,146 new ordinary shares of nominal value DKK 1 per share (the “Listing Shares”) on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the symbol “ORPHA” (the “Listing”). A copy of the Listing Prospectus is available at www.orphazyme.com, and physical copies may be obtained within business hours at the offices of Orphazyme at Ole Maaløes Vej 3, DK-2200 Copenhagen N, Denmark.