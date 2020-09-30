Superconductor Technologies Inc Announces Receipt of Delisting Determination Letter From Nasdaq and Expected Continuation of the Merger Agreement With Clearday

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (“STI” or the “Company”) today announced that it received a letter from the Nasdaq Hearing Panel (“Panel”) determining to delist the shares of the Company’s common stock from The Nasdaq Stock Market. As a result of the decision, suspension of trading in the shares will be effective at the open of business on September 30, 2020.



As previously disclosed, the Company appealed to the Panel on February 27, 2020 due to its failure to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum closing bid price rule (“Bid Price Rule”) and minimum $2.5 million in shareholder equity (“Shareholder Equity Rule”). The Company had previously cured its Shareholder Equity Rule deficiency. Under Nasdaq rules, as adjusted for the April 2020 Nasdaq rule change to allow for the tolling of the compliance period for companies experiencing a deficiency regarding the Bid Price Rule, the Company had until September 18, 2020 to demonstrate compliance with the Bid Price Rule for 10 consecutive trading days. The Company called a special meeting of stockholders to be held on September 2, 2020, however, the Company had to adjourn the meeting several times and only obtained the requisite stockholder vote on September 9, 2020, and the reverse split became effective in the market on September 10, 2020, by which time the Company was unable to show compliance with the Bid Price Rule’s 10 consecutive trading day requirement on or before September 18, 2020.

The Panel indicated that the Nasdaq Stock Market will complete the delisting by filing a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, after applicable appeal periods have lapsed. The Company expects that its common stock will be quoted on one of the tiers of OTC Market, initially the OTC Pink Open Market, operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities, and expects to issue a press release with additional information shortly.

Clearday Merger Agreement

The Company also announced that, although the “outside date” of its merger agreement with Clearday has expired, both the Company and Clearday intend to finalize an extension to the merger agreement and proceed with the merger. Clearday has agreed that the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq is not a condition to the closing of the merger. There is no assurance that the parties will complete such negotiation successfully or conclude the merger.