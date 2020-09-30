 

UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further growth expected for 2020

DGAP-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further growth expected for 2020

30.09.2020 / 12:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 30 September 2020


Corporate News

UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further growth expected for 2020

UMT United Mobility Technology AG today published its annual report 2019. On the basis of the final figures, the Group reports on a successful 2019 as a whole, in which it was once again able to improve its key figures with significant increases in revenues, total performance, gross profit and EBITDA. Revenues were generated from licensing, software development and consulting as well as from transaction and commission business.

UMT Group's total operating performance rose by 9 percent to TEUR 13,592 in the past fiscal year (previous year: TEUR 12,431). Revenues of TEUR 12,718 were particularly pleasing, with an increase of more than 30 percent over the previous year (TEUR 9,520). Gross profit at Group level improved by 20 percent to TEUR 9,318 in the reporting year (previous year: TEUR 7,788). Both consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of TEUR 4,896 (prior year: TEUR 2,713) and consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of TEUR 1,083 (after TEUR 250 in the prior year) recorded a significant increase in the fiscal year. Group earnings before taxes (EBT) increased to TEUR 1,066 (prior year: TEUR 117) in the reporting year with a significant decrease in interest expenses. The UMT Group closed the 2019 financial year with a consolidated net income of TEUR 1,065 (prior year: TEUR 117).

"In the course of its strategic reorientation, UMT is assuming continued strong growth for fiscal year 2020, with a significant increase in revenues and earnings in the three-digit percentage range. As part of the further development of our business model, we expect in particular income from the transaction and consulting area for technology", says Dr. Albert Wahl, CEO of UMT United Mobility Technology AG. "In addition, the UMT management reaffirms its previous forecast despite the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and expects strong medium- and long-term growth in commission income from Assets under Management (AuM), both for its own account and on direct customer orders, over and above the traditional operating business," Dr. Wahl continues.

Marktführer im Megatrend Mobile Payment in Deutschland mit MK unter 7 Mio Euro